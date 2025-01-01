posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025



Quoting: ~redstrate / Using Hugo with Kate —

I use Hugo to build my website (which you can explore the source code to on GitHubExternal link.) And because I love using KDE applications whenever I can, I do all of my editing - from config files, CSS and Markdown for posts - in KateExternal link.

My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient. I would use Kate, then manually navigate to my folder. Or I would invoke Kate from the command-line to do the same. Then I would open a separate Konsole window (and sometimes the integrated terminal) in order to launch Hugo to build the site. I would then open up a separate terminal to perform git operations.

So I have created a neat workflow that I think is worth sharing, in case you didn’t know Kate had these features. This also serves as documentation to myself whenever I want to re-create it.