posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025



Quoting: Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released —

The development team behind the once-famous Pidgin instant messaging client has just unveiled the first experimental release of Pidgin 3.0. And if you’re wondering why that’s so exciting, it’s because it marks the end of a 16-year break in development.

Immediately, however, it should be noted that this pre-alpha version (officially labeled 2.90.0) is far from ready for the broader public but signals substantial progress toward the official 3.0 release, which the Pidgin developers say will be suitable for end users.