Today, computers are more sophisticated, interconnected and complex than ever. This means they’re more capable than ever – but it also comes with a downside: that their attack surface is larger than ever, leading to an elevated risk of cyber incidents. Therefore, your approach to managing vulnerabilities needs to be holistic and prepare for all the ways in which vulnerabilities could cause damage to users, systems or your organization’s operations and reputation. In short, you need a vulnerability management plan.

The first step in any good plan is good intel. In this blog, we’ll define vulnerability management and explore the approaches, considerations and functions a good vulnerability management program must have to effectively secure and maintain open source software. We’ll also give an overview of industry-standard frameworks and best practices you can draw from to optimize your vulnerability management processes, before demonstrating how Canonical’s solutions, like Ubuntu Pro and our secure container offering, offer a powerful toolkit for effective vulnerability management .