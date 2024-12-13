GNU/Linux and Free Software
Games
Medevel ☛ RPCS3: The Free PlayStation 3 Emulator for backdoored Windows and Linux, Supports 2000+ Titles
For many gamers, the PlayStation 3 remains a treasure trove of classics. Titles like Demon's Souls, Metal Gear Solid 4, and Persona 5 are forever etched in our memories. But accessing these games outside of the aging hardware has historically been a challenge. That is, until RPCS3 came
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.5.1 released
Version 6.5 was released on December 3. Newcomers are recommended to read that announcement as it has more details: [...]
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Nico Cartron ☛ I received my fixed Jolla C2 unit!
Here we go, after about 2 weeks, UPS delivered today my fixed Jolla C2 phone.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ A twenty-five years old curl bug
We know the age of every single curl security problem because every time we have a confirmed one, I spend a significant time and effort digging through the source code history to figure out in which exact commit the problem was introduced.
