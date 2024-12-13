WordPress 'Dead End' and Drupal 7 Long in the Tooth

I was reading Hendrik Luehrsen’s excellent post “WordPress isn’t WordPress anymore“, and I decided I had to write more about this. I recently spoke at WordCamp NL about “The missing features of WordPress”, and these two things “touch”, in an important way. I love WordPress. I love WordPress plugins. I don’t love some of the recent developments in WordPress and that’s not just talking about the recent Automattic – WP Engine drama.

When I started writing this, there had been no decision on the injunction yet. Now there is, and as a community we have to figure out how we deal with all this. I don’t think we can separate that entirely from looking at what we all want from (and for) WordPress. Good discussions about where WordPress should be headed have been lacking from the community for a while.

So: let me share my thoughts, first by looking at WordPress’s market share and the trends in the wider market, then by discussing what WordPress is, or should be.