KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 12, 2024



Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

KDE Gear 24.12 also improves the Okular document viewer with support for more types of items in comboboxes of PDF forms and improved speed and correctness of printing, along with easier digital signing of a document.

Read on