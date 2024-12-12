Best Free and Open Source Software
Apple Weather is a weather app that keeps you informed about conditions including temperature, rain, snow, and wind. It’s available on Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.
Apple Weather is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
feroxbuster - recursive discovery tool - LinuxLinks
feroxbuster uses brute force combined with a wordlist to search for unlinked content in target directories. These resources may store sensitive information about web applications and operational systems, such as source code, credentials, internal network addressing, etc…
This attack is also known as Predictable Resource Location, File Enumeration, Directory Enumeration, and Resource Enumeration.
This is free and open source software.
diff2html-cli - generate HTML diffs - LinuxLinks
diff2html generates pretty HTML diffs from unified and git diff output in your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
dirdiff - compute the differences between two directories - LinuxLinks
By default, dirdiff treats symbolic links as a third file type along with regular files and directories. A symbolic link can only be equal to another symbolic link that has the same name and points to files with the same name and location relative to the link itself. At this stage link couldn’t be compared to other files or directories.