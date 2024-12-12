posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Advanced Weather Companion GNOME Shell Extension - OMG! Ubuntu —

Seeing a “news peg” (as they’re called), I figured I’d use that as motivation to get around to writing about Advanced Weather Companion, yet-another GNOME Shell weather extension that shows temperature and current conditions in the top bar.

It’s been in my bookmarks for a while but …Well, I’ll come to that.

Not to rain on its parade, but Advanced Weather Companion doesn’t technically do anything existing weather add-ons don’t. It just does it in a slightly different want.

Instead of showing a big block on click (like OpenWeather), or punting you to an app (like Weather or Not), when you click the forecast you get a menu of sub-menus. Unfurl your choice: ‘current conditions’, ‘hourly forecast’, or ‘daily forecast’ for a 7-day lookahead.