Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04
Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!
Kev Quirk ☛ How to Add an RSS Feed to Your Kirby Blog
Here's a quick and simple way of adding an RSS feed to your Kirby based blog without using plugins.
I've been using Kirby for a little over a year now, and I'm still really enjoying it. However, along the way there are lots of things I've learned that I haven't really documented very well. So I thought I'd start writing them up as posts, mainly so that I can refer to them, but also (hopefully) to help some of you.
In this first post, I'm going to explain how you can add an RSS feed to your Kirby blog without the need for installing plugins.
ID Root ☛ How To Enable BBR on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
TCP BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time) is a modern congestion control algorithm developed by Google. It aims to optimize network performance by improving throughput and reducing latency, making it particularly beneficial for high-speed internet connections.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In the world of software development and IT infrastructure, virtualization plays a crucial role in creating efficient testing environments. VMware Workstation is a powerful tool that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SimpleNote on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
SimpleNote is more than just a basic note-taking app. It’s a powerful tool that synchronizes your notes across multiple devices, supports Markdown formatting, and offers version history. Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply someone who likes to keep their thoughts organized, SimpleNote provides a clean, intuitive interface for capturing and accessing your ideas.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Fedora 41
Blender is a powerful open-source 3D creation suite that has gained immense popularity among artists, designers, and developers. With features ranging from modeling and animation to rendering and video editing, it serves as an essential tool for anyone interested in 3D graphics.
How to install NextCloud on Almalinux 9 | Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this article, we learn how to install and configure NextCloud on Almalinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9 for setting up your cloud. What Is NextCloud? Well, those yet don’t know NextCloud is a fork of popular OwnCloud but become more popular than that.
How to Install MySQL Client on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
If you are in the development or system administrative field, “MySQL Database server” needs no introduction. It is widely used for web applications, data analytics, and other database-related tasks. If you’re running AlmaLinux 9, you may want to install the MySQL client to connect to and interact with remotely configured servers.