Here's a quick and simple way of adding an RSS feed to your Kirby based blog without using plugins.

I've been using Kirby for a little over a year now, and I'm still really enjoying it. However, along the way there are lots of things I've learned that I haven't really documented very well. So I thought I'd start writing them up as posts, mainly so that I can refer to them, but also (hopefully) to help some of you.

In this first post, I'm going to explain how you can add an RSS feed to your Kirby blog without the need for installing plugins.