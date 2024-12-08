Although, there is this other type of coding that I reckon I have a knack for: understanding the thirty thousand foot view of a code base, quickly grokking when duplicates exist and when a component needs to be sent to the final ring of Hell. I can’t perform the task of good “engineering” but I can see bad, sloppy, lazy or rushed work almost immediately. Which is kinda weird! It’s like being able to understand a language without being able to speak it.

I say all this because I’ve been spending the last few weeks returning to code for the first time in years, refactoring all our icons at Retool, and I’d forgotten what it feels like to be lost in a giant codebase. There’s warm comfort to be found in untangling the UI layer of a big web application.