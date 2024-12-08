Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ {SLmetrics}: Machine Learning performance evaluation on steroids
Introduction {SLmetrics} is a low-level R package designed for efficient performance evaluation in supervised AI/ML tasks. By leveraging {Rcpp} and {RcppEigen}, it ensures fast execution and memory efficiency, making it ideal for handling large-scale datasets.
Rlang ☛ Support geocompx and the development of open-source geocomputation resources!
As 2024 comes to an end, we have things to celebrate in the geocompx community, including the completion of two books: the second edition of Geocomputation with R and the first edition of Geocomputation with Python.
Robin Rendle ☛ Code shufflin’
Although, there is this other type of coding that I reckon I have a knack for: understanding the thirty thousand foot view of a code base, quickly grokking when duplicates exist and when a component needs to be sent to the final ring of Hell. I can’t perform the task of good “engineering” but I can see bad, sloppy, lazy or rushed work almost immediately. Which is kinda weird! It’s like being able to understand a language without being able to speak it.
I say all this because I’ve been spending the last few weeks returning to code for the first time in years, refactoring all our icons at Retool, and I’d forgotten what it feels like to be lost in a giant codebase. There’s warm comfort to be found in untangling the UI layer of a big web application.
Python
ID Root ☛ Create Barcode using Python
In today’s digital age, barcodes have become an integral part of various industries, from retail and logistics to healthcare and beyond. These machine-readable representations of data streamline processes, enhance accuracy, and improve efficiency. Python, known for its versatility and ease of use, offers powerful tools for generating barcodes.
Standards/Consortia
Annie Mueller ☛ How to do the RSS - annie's blog
RSS isn’t complicated. But if you’re not at all familiar with it, it’s not easily apparent.
So here’s a little guide to get started with RSS.
