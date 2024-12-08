posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2024



Quoting: This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 incoming - KDE Blogs —

This week, we are adding the final touches to our applications for the KDE Gear 24.12.0 release coming next Thursday. We are also releasing KPhotoAlbum and KGeoTag, now based on Qt6; improving Itinerary's ticket extractor support coverage in central Europe; and continuing our work on Karp, KDE's new PDF editor.

Meanwhile, as part of the 2024 end-of-year fundraiser, you can "Adopt an App" in a symbolic effort to support your favorite KDE app. This week, we are particularly grateful to Stuart Turton for NeoChat; Lukas, Stuart Turton and J. for Merkuro; Andreas Pietzowski, Dia_FIX and Alex Gurenko for Ark; Stuart Turton and Cameron Bosch for Tokodon; Alex Gurenko and Steven Dunbar for Gwenview; Alex Gurenko, Kasimir den Hertog and Pokipan for KWrite; crysknife, Ian Kidd and Felix Urbasik for KRDC; Ian Nicholson for Alligator; Cameron Radmore for ISO Image Writer; Marcel Janik Kimpel and @siriusfox@social.treehouse.systems for KDE Partition Manager; Marton Daniel for Plasma System Monitor; Alessio Adamo for AudioTube; zukigay for Kasts; Anael for Elisa; Stuart Turton and Clément Aubert for Konqueror; Ulrich Palecek, @ddjivan.bsky.social and Andreas Zautner for Discover; Butters for KolourPaint; KjetilS for krfb; and finally fabacam, Michael Klingberg and Gianmarco Gargiulo for GCompris.