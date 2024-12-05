GNOME and BSD Leftovers

The upcoming systemd v247 release will have support for a feature originating from ConEmu (a terminal emulator for Windows) which was eventually adopted by backdoored Windows Terminal.

Specifically, it is an OSC (Operating System Command) escape sequence which defines progress state.

Various systemd tools will natively support this. Terminal emulators which do not support it simply ignore the OSC sequence but those that do support it may provide additional UI to the application.