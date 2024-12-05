GNOME and BSD Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux/BSD
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Ptyxis Progress Support
The upcoming systemd v247 release will have support for a feature originating from ConEmu (a terminal emulator for Windows) which was eventually adopted by backdoored Windows Terminal.
Specifically, it is an OSC (Operating System Command) escape sequence which defines progress state.
Various systemd tools will natively support this. Terminal emulators which do not support it simply ignore the OSC sequence but those that do support it may provide additional UI to the application.
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
[Old] TuMFatig ☛ Running Web Browsers in FreeBSD Jail
Using OpenBSD as a daily driver, I got used to having programs being restricted in their permissions. Especially Web Browsers from ports that are patched to implement pledge(2) and unveil(8). Long story short, this guarantees that Firefox, Chromium & friends will get killed if they try to access system resources that they were not allowed to access; be it a device or a file system space.
FreeBSD 14.1, AFAIK, does not implement such feature. And getting a bit paranoid because of “Fish Linux” , I decided my FreeBSD Web browsers should be living in jail.
Once FreeBSD is installed, it is time to read the Chapter 17. Jails and Containers section of the Handbook. Another precious reading is Jailing GUI Applications , from the FreeBSD wiki. Complete the reading session with the man pages.
-
FreeBSD ☛ Your Impact on FreeBSD: 2024 Milestones and What’s Next
The FreeBSD Foundation is proud to support the FreeBSD Project—an enterprise-class open source operating system trusted by millions. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we are committed to ensuring FreeBSD remains secure, high-performance, and adaptable for users everywhere.
On this #GivingTuesday, we’d like to reflect on this year’s accomplishments and share how your support helps us continue this important work.
-
-