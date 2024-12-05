Why GNU/Linux is the Ultimate Mental Gym for Problem-Solvers; A Doctor and An Equestrian's Journey

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Linux has been more than just an operating system for me—it’s been a companion, a mentor, and a tool that’s shaped how I think and work. My journey with Linux started back in 1999. As someone who was already juggling the complexities of medical school, I was drawn to Linux for its simplicity and stability—two things that often felt missing in other operating systems.

I started with Slackware, then moved through Debian, RedHat, PCLinux, Ubuntu and finally Manjaro. Each switch wasn’t just about trying a new system—it was an exploration, a challenge, and a chance to learn.

My minimum use for any Linux distro is two years—I never recommend switching or distro-hopping frequently. Constantly jumping from one distro to another prevents you from gaining the stability needed to truly learn and grow. Stick with one, explore its depths, and remember: everything is customizable, so face the problems head-on and solve them.

