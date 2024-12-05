Board and Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Qt, ARM, and More

Earlier this year we released Raspberry Pi Connect, which lets you access your Raspberry Pi from anywhere, either through a remote shell interface or by screen sharing. But perhaps, occasionally, you might need to screen share some other computer; what if you want to screen share your big PC, with its gaming graphics capabilities, around your house? Is it possible to use it to play your games from anywhere? Happily, thanks to Valve’s hugely popular Steam Link product, the answer is yes. With Steam Link, our kids can — OK, we can — play PC games on any computer in the house, without having to lug the PC around. And now, you can run Steam Link on your Raspberry Pi 5!