Board and Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Qt, ARM, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi 5 Ultra SBC offers HDMI 2.1 output and HDMI 2.0 input
The Orange Pi 5 Ultra is a Rockchip RK3588 SBC that’s slightly larger than a business card and visually identical to the Orange Pi 5 Max introduced last August, but replacing one of the two HDMI 2.1 video outputs on the latter with an HDMI 2.0 input port.
-
Hackaday ☛ Chess What: One More Pi-Powered Board
Chess is timeless, but automating it? That’s where the real magic begins. Enter [Tamerlan Goglichidze]’s Pi Board, an automated chess system that blends modern tech with age-old strategy. Inspired by Harry Potter’s moving chessboard and the commercial Square Off board, [Tamerlan] re-imagines the concept using a Raspberry Pi, stepper motors, and some clever engineering. It’s not just about moving pieces — it’s about doing so with precision and flair.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Valve's Steam Link on Raspberry Pi
Earlier this year we released Raspberry Pi Connect, which lets you access your Raspberry Pi from anywhere, either through a remote shell interface or by screen sharing. But perhaps, occasionally, you might need to screen share some other computer; what if you want to screen share your big PC, with its gaming graphics capabilities, around your house? Is it possible to use it to play your games from anywhere? Happily, thanks to Valve’s hugely popular Steam Link product, the answer is yes. With Steam Link, our kids can — OK, we can — play PC games on any computer in the house, without having to lug the PC around. And now, you can run Steam Link on your Raspberry Pi 5!
-
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ OpenWrt One: manufacturing software freedom
Software cannot run without hardware. To have software freedom, we need hardware to run our software. Sadly, the vast majority of hardware is not built with software freedom in mind. Too often, we are beholden to the big hardware companies that sell us our laptops, phones, routers, TVs and other devices. Few manufacturers today build devices with user modifiability and longevity in mind. And it's getting worse. Hardware is becoming more and more locked down, making the need for devices that will work in our interests more and more acute.
-
Hackaday ☛ Car Radio Chip Goes Into DIY Build
[Sjef Verhoeven] still loves radio and enjoys the challenge of listening to radio signals from far away. He wanted to build his own radio and turned to the TEF6686 chip, a device often found in car radios. It is known to be very sensitive and seemed perfect for pulling in weak signals. So [Sjef] built this DIY radio and shares the details in this recent Spectrum post.
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing Threaded Replacements
Printing an object with threads is nothing new. If you know the specifications on the other thread or you are in control of it, no problem. But [Shop Therapy] wanted to print parts that mate with an existing unknown thread. Out come the calipers.
-
CNX Software ☛ Renesas RZ/T2H Cortex-A55/R52 industrial MPU and Dev Board support EtherCAT, PROFINET, and TSN
Renesas RZ/T2H industrial MPU is the most powerful member of its RZ/T2 series of real-time microprocessors. The MPU features four Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs for application tasks and two Cortex-R52 CPUs for real-time control. It supports 9-axis motor control with 3-phase PWM timers, delta-sigma interfaces, and encoder interfaces. It also supports Industrial Ethernet protocols like EtherCAT, PROFINET, and TSN.
-
Adafruit ☛ Giving Tuesday – Sponsoring on GitHub… Debian, Ubuntu, PHP packaging … #GivingTuesday [Ed: Telling people to give Microsoft money or give money through Microsoft is incredibly foolish and dangerous]
-
Hackster ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.9 Brings a Zephyr Backend, Linux Support, Functional Safety Features
Qt Group has announced the release of its graphical user interface (GUI) application framework Qt for MCUs (Microcontroller Units) version 2.9, delivering support for Zephyr-compatible devices and generic Linux systems alongside a new virtual keyboard module — while teasing Qt for MCUs 2.10, which will bring a lightweight mapping system in March next year.