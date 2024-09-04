Orange Pi Now has an Open Source RISC-V SBC [With M.2 Slot]
The market for single-board computers (SBCs) is an ever-evolving one, with constant innovations being made to improve their function and reliability.
One of the most recent advances has been the introduction of boards powered by the open-source RISC-V architecture, marking a slow move away from the industry standard, Arm.
Some popular names that have begun shipping RISC-V-powered SBCs are ArmSoM and Milk-V, who have a wide range of products to cater to various use cases, including AI.
Another name in the SBC space that comes to mind is Orange Pi; they have been around for some time, and know the market quite well. But, they never had a RISC-V product.