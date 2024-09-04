today's howtos
-
Geeky Gadgets ☛ How to switch to Linux OS – Beginner’s Guide
Ever felt like your computer is holding you back or your privacy is being abused? Have you ever wondered if there’s an alternative to the constant updates and sluggish performance of Microsoft Windows? Many Windows users are now turning to Linux for its flexibility, control, and ability to breathe new life into old hardware. But where do you start? This guide by Explaining Computers will answer all your questions and help you navigate the transition from Windows to Linux smoothly and confidently.
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Sieve and Dovecot for sorting emails
As usual, writing this mostly for myself, as it took me a few minutes to remember how this worked :)
-
Data Swamp ☛ How to use Proton VPN port forwarding
If you use Proton VPN with the paid plan, you have access to their port forwarding feature. It allows you to expose a TCP and/or UDP port of your machine on the public IP of your current VPN connection.
This can be useful for multiple use cases, let's see how to use it on GNU/Linux and OpenBSD.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.15: New Courses Portal Launch, Sudo Tweaks, Docker Tips and More
A dedicated course portal from where you can get individual courses.
-
OSNote ☛ Symbolic Links in GNU/Linux explained
In Linux, symbolic links (often referred to as “symlinks” or “soft links“) are a powerful feature that allows you to reference files or directories in different locations within the filesystem. They act like shortcuts, allowing you to quickly access files or directories without navigating to their location.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Deep Dive With Fastfetch; a Neofetch Alternative
Fastfetch is a worthy Neoftech alternative. Learn to configure and customize it as per your liking.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Remap Keyboard Keys in Ubuntu 24.04 without 3rd Party Apps
This is a step by step tutorial shows how to manually remap (or disable) keyboard keys in Ubuntu without using any third-party apps. There are a few free open-source applications that can re-map your mouse, keyboard, and other input devices keys in Linux. As far as know, they include input remmaper and AntiMicroX.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Under-Engineered Estimated Reading Time Feature
There are plenty of plug-ins, libraries, and tutorials that will add an “estimated reading time” visual cue to your site. There are also browser extensions for users. Detail of a cemetery headstone showing the scrollwork on the upper right edge, partially grown over by plants.
Most use JavaScript and CSS to calculate based on word count and viewport position. All require more work on the part of the browser, never mind additional bandwidth and potential security risks.
But I have a near-perfect solution. It works for most sighted users, using their familiarity with their own reading speed. It requires only a couple steps from authors.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Configure Apache to Proxy WebSocket (wss://) Requests
The modern application uses Websockets to update application data in real time like live updates or chat. If the application is deployed with Apache, it needs to be set up correctly to manage WebSocket (wss://) requests. In this simple guide, we will show you how to configure Apache to handle these requests.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Set Up Nginx to Handle WebSocket (wss://) Connections
If your application needs to provide real-time updates, like live notifications or chat features, it might use WebSockets. To make sure your Nginx server can handle these WebSocket connections, you need to configure it properly. This guide will show you how to do that step by step.