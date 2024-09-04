'The Linux of processors' - New breed of Chinese super CPUs emerge on US soil as universities back open source high performance RISC-V processors to be the next big thing in HPC

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 04, 2024



In 2019, the Institute of Computing Technology (ICT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) began the "XiangShan" project, aiming to create a high-performance open-source RISC-V processor. The result of this endeavor was the XiangShan processor core, which has gained much attention on GitHub, with over 4,500 stars and 630 forks to date.

XiangShan has also received support from various companies, leading to the formation of a group focused on further developing the processor and promoting the RISC-V ecosystem.

The Beijing Institute of Open Source Chip (BOSC), a nonprofit organization, was created to help drive the development of XiangShan, with a focus on regular updates and improvements to the processor’s design, performance, and power efficiency. The goal is to make XiangShan a competitive, open-source processor that can serve a wide range of applications.

Read on