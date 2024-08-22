GNOME: Best Intentions

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Best Intentions | Andy Holmes —

Last year, I was invited by Sonny Piers to co-mentor for both Google Summer of Code and Outreachy, which was really one the best times I've had in the community. He also invited a couple of us Workbenchers from that period to the kick-off meeting for this year's projects.

Recently, he asked if I could step in and help out with this year's programs. This is a very unfortunate set of circumstances to arise during an internship program, but regardless, I'm both honored and thrilled.

I think there's good chance you've run into one of our mentees this year, Shem Angelo Verlain (aka vixalien). He's been actively engaging in the GJS community for some time and contributing to better support for TypeScript, including his application Decibels which is in incubation to become a part of GNOME Core. His project to bootstrap TypeScript support in Workbench is going to play an important role in its adoption by our community.

Our other mentee, Bharat Atbrat, has a familiar origin story. It started as an innocent attempt to fix a GNOME Shell extension, turned into a merge request for GNOME Settings, rolled over into porting Workbench demos to Vala and it's at this point one admits to oneself they've been nerd-sniped. Since then, Bharat has been porting more demos to Vala and working on an indexed code search for the demos. As a bonus, we will get a GOM demo that's being used to prototype and test searching capabilities.