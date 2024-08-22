posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: The best SSH clients for Linux (and why you need them) | ZDNET —

Secure Shell (SSH) is a tool I use daily. On my local area network (LAN), I have several Linux desktops and servers I need to access at any given moment, some of which do not have graphical user interfaces (GUIs) or displays. That's where SSH comes in.

SSH is a staple tool for many Linux admins and users because it makes accessing remote machines easy and secure. However, the tool you use with SSH will determine how easy it is to manage the connections on your LAN or even machines beyond your network.