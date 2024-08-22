The best SSH clients for Linux (and why you need them)

Tux Machines

Milk-V RuyiBook Laptop Developed with XiangShan Nanhu RISC-V-based CPU

The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.

Milk-V Cluster 08 RISC-V Cluster Supports Jupiter NX & Megrez NX Modules

The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.

Milk-V Megrez: An Upcoming RISC-V Based PC Powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.

DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II Officially Launched with Early Bird Pricing Starting at $149.00

DeepComputing introduced the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II yesterday, described as a mobile terminal optimized for RISC-V development. This device is powered by the SpacemiT Key Stone K1 System-on-Chip and runs on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, offering a flexible platform for software development and testing.

AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Updated with Intel Alder Lake-N Processors and Enhanced Memory Support

The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.

Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

 

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Tweaks is a useful utility program to customize Ubuntu desktop such as changing themes, icons, fonts etc. And no surprise it is a good companion to another utility named GNOME Extension Manager. We also want to say thank you John Stowers for developing this precious Free Software. Now let's see how to install and an example in using it!

9to5Linux

Fwupd 1.9.24 Firmware Updater Adds Support for Capsule-on-Disk for Dell Systems

Fwupd 1.9.24 looks like a small update that only adds support for capsule-on-disk for Dell systems, support for updating firmware on more MediaTek scaler devices, and support for updating the firmware of Parade USB hubs.

NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default

Highlights of the NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series include an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

Internet Society

Amplifying Impact: Empowering the Next Generation of Computer Networkers

When Innocent Sibanda started developing an interest in network security, he discovered that many networks—even those in schools—lack proper security. 

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

The best SSH clients for Linux (and why you need them)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024

Quoting: The best SSH clients for Linux (and why you need them) | ZDNET —

Secure Shell (SSH) is a tool I use daily. On my local area network (LAN), I have several Linux desktops and servers I need to access at any given moment, some of which do not have graphical user interfaces (GUIs) or displays. That's where SSH comes in.

SSH is a staple tool for many Linux admins and users because it makes accessing remote machines easy and secure. However, the tool you use with SSH will determine how easy it is to manage the connections on your LAN or even machines beyond your network.

Read on

