LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 22, 2024



Highlights of LibreOffice 24.8 include a new “Remove personal information on saving” privacy feature under Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Security > Options to prevent LibreOffice from exporting personal information like author names and timestamps, editing duration, printer name and config, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes.

LibreOffice 24.8 also introduces a new mode of password-based ODF encryption that promises enhanced performance due to deriving a key only once per package, tamper-resistance with authenticated encryption, better hiding of metadata to reduce information leaks, and higher resistance to brute forcing using memory-hard Argon2id key derivation function.

