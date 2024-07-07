Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Russian-Linked Cybercampaigns put a Bull’s-Eye on France. Their Focus? The Olympics and Elections
Baptiste Robert, a French cybersecurity expert, called on his government – and especially lawmakers – to prepare for the digital threats to come.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Biggest password database posted in history spills 10 billion passwords — RockYou2024 is a massive compilation of known passwords
The RockYou2024 leak compiles 9,948,575,739 unique passwords in one place.
-
New Mallox Ransomware Variant Targets Linux Systems
New variant of Mallox ransomware targets Linux systems using custom encryption and a builder web panel. Cybersecurity researchers at Uptycs found decryptor which offers hope to victims, but maintaining backups and strong security practices are essential for defence.