ESP32-CAN-X2 Dev Board with Dual CAN Bus Support and Automotive Grade

The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S with 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC Now Available for Ordering

The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

Security Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024

EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
 
Programming and Hardware Hacking
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud
Security Leftovers
Applications and Free Software
today's howtos
Monthly News – June 2024
Many thanks for your donations and for your support
What’s Come of openSUSE As of Its Leap 15.6 Release?
The openSUSE Project announced the release of their Leap 15.6 distribution on June 12th, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon!
Those still making use of Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ should be aware that official support for this version of Ubuntu ends on July 11, 2024
Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Gtk 4 has decided to blow up some people's world on HiDPI displays
In Gtk-4, it turns out that they removed support for GDK_DPI_SCALE but not GDK_SCALE (via this KDE bug report)
Games: Zenless Zone Zero, DuckStation, Steam Games, and More
Latest Invidious Videos and SFP#25
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Dear. Android — Leave. The. Power. Button. Alone
Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters
Grafana Loki 3.1 log aggregation system debuts with query acceleration
7 Things You Didn't Know Run on Linux
While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system
Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS
The latest mod by Naga shows how well it performs with 8 GB RAM and Ubuntu
Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience
Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
All of the tools are free and open source goodness
Venue maps in Kongress
With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping
Today in Techrights
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part II
My very existence drives many nerds to the brink of madness
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network [review]
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
Security Leftovers
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Medevel on Free Software for Healthcare Service Providers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Storage/Databases: Apache Hudi, PSQL, and Ceph
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Bug Report, OBS, MicroOS, and Tumbleweed
GNU/Linux Applications: Zellij, LocalSend, and KDE/SkewDB
today's howtos
This Week in GNOME: #155 Overhauled Keyrings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 28 to July 05
Ladybird Web Browser Developer Attacked by Unhinged, Dishonest Activists
Positive, non-controversial, non-political, very nerdy news
Share free software with your friends and colleagues
Have you ever wondered how to get a friend or colleague or even a complete stranger hooked up with free software
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Two Linux machines are configured to allow SSH access between them
Web Servers: Curl, CSS, Firefox/Ladybird
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
This week in KDE: autoscrolling
You can now turn on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver
Windows TCO: RansomHub, DDoS, and More
Red Hat Promotional Pieces by Red Hat
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Arduino, and More
Games: Factorio: Space Age, Proton Experimental, and More
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast 440.5 and BSC Now 566
a couple of new episodes
Custom Linux-powered Smart TV breaks free from ads and tracking, enables ultimate customizability - EarlGreyTV straps a laptop to the back to unlock unlimited control
the wonders of GNU/Linux and Firefox, plus an old laptop
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and TCO of Windows
today's howtos
Waydroid Android Emulator Might Soon Be Integrated into Steam
Waydroid is an open source Android emulator for GNU/Linux systems
Raspberry Pi and Turing Pi
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
FEX 2407 Tagged ... with AVX! – FEX-Emu
A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
New Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Many UI Improvements and New Settings
Raspberry Pi OS 2024-07-04 is now available for download with multiple UI enhancements to the Wayland desktop and new settings.
KDE Gear 24.05.2 Is Out Now with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 24.05.2 software suite is now available with various fixes and other changes for several KDE applications and core components.
KDE Gear 24.05.2
Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
Android Leftovers
Themed icons look terrible on Android and this needs to change
today's leftovers
Debian: Debian GNU/Hurd and Network Time Protocol (NTP)
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Psion, and More
IBM, Fedora, and Oracle
Databases and Servers: PostgreSQL and More
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft EEE and Openwashing
today's howtos
Manual action needed to resolve boot failure for Fedora Atomic Desktops and Fedora IoT
In order to resolve this issue, you must first boot into the previous version of your system
Finnix 126 now available for download as a super-light Linux distro under 500 MB in size
Nearly 25 years old now, the Debian-based Finnix is one of the oldest Linux distros designed to run entirely from a bootable CD
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.8, Linux 6.6.37, Linux 6.1.97, Linux 5.15.162, Linux 5.10.221, 5.4.279, and Linux 4.19.317
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.8 kernel
Ladybird browser spreads its wings
Ladybird is an open-source project aimed at building an independent web browser
Improve Plasma performance, screenshots without borders
The Plasma desktop environment is great
Windows TCO: BianLian, Volcano Demon, and More
Running Windows on Linux? Yes, It's Possible with Wine and Proton!
The Linux operating system is renowned for its stability, security, and open-source nature
Audacious Music App Now Defaults to GTK3, Adds New Plugins
A new version of the Audacious music player popped out a few weeks back,
Proton Launch Privacy-Focused Google Docs Alternative
Proton, once famed for a VPN, now provides a suite of secure online services
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Games: Dolphin, Castle Come, and More
9 stories about games
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate
We are excited to announce the unscheduled Release Candidate for OpenMandriva rolling release model, ROME 24.07
10 Best Linux Distributions for Xfce Desktop
Looking for the best distributions that feature Xfce desktop
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
The GhostBSD in the machine
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD and the MATE Desktop Environment
This latest Windows 11 update bug may finally convince me to switch to Linux
Yet another Windows 11 update gets released with issues
Today in Techrights
GNU Direvent 5.4 and GNU dbm 1.2
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support