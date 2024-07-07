Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 572
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 92: Tech Tales and Retro Adventures
In Episode 92 of “Linux Out Loud,” hosts Matt, Nate, and Wendy dive into tech hijinks and nostalgic nerdiness. Nate shares his VLAN adventures, Wendy battles 3D printing glitches, and Matt geeks out over a new laptop with Linux.