Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud

The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.

The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.