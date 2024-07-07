Applications and Free Software
-
Medevel ☛ Dev Toolbox - A Linux-Native Productivity Tool for Developers
If you're tired of endlessly looking online for the right tool, or to find again that website of which you don't recall the name just for a quick conversion, this is the right app for you.
-
Medevel ☛ 21 free and open-source 3D Models File Viewer for Linux, Windows, macOS and the Web
Are you tired of struggling with outdated or clunky 3D modeling software? Do you wish there was an easier way to visualize and interact with your designs without sacrificing performance or functionality? Look no further!
-
10 Popular and Best Antivirus Solutions for GNU/Linux in 2024
LinuxLinux is considered the most secure system, but this does not make it impervious to malware or other security breaches. The vast scale of GNU/Linux system use makes protection against potential threats significant.
-
Medevel ☛ Bottles: Run backdoored Windows App on Linux
Bottles is free and open source software that uses environments to help you easily manage and run backdoored Windows apps on Linux.
-
Medevel ☛ QGIS Desktop - a User-friendly Free Geographic Information System (GIS)
QGIS is a user friendly Open Source Geographic Information System (GIS) licensed under the GNU General Public License. QGIS is an official project of the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo).
-
RIT Malayalam fonts: supporting a range of OpenType shapers
The open fonts for Malayalam developed by Rachana Institute of Technology use our independently developed advanced shaping rules since 2020. A conscious decision was made to support only the revised OpenType specification for Indic scripts (the script tag
mlm2, which fixed issues with the v1 specification such as halant shifting). Our shaping rules provide precise, exact and definite shaping for Malayalam Unicode fonts on all major software platforms.
-
Medevel ☛ iCn3D Structure Viewer - Free Self-hosted Protein Structure Viewer
"I see in 3D" (iCn3D) Structure Viewer is not only a web-based 3D viewer, but also a structure analysis tool interactively or in the batch mode using NodeJS scripts based on the npm package icn3d.
-
Medevel ☛ Niffler: An Open-source DICOM Framework for Machine Learning and Processing Pipelines
What is Niffler?
Niffler is a free open-source lightweight framework to facilitate executing machine learning pipelines and processing workflows on DICOM images and metadata. Niffler facilitates efficient transfer of DICOM images on-demand and real-time from PACS to the research environments.
-
Eric Hameleers ☛ Authenticators for 2FA
Multi-factor authentication: it is difficult to find high-profile websites these days that allow you to get away with a simple password-based login. It’s a sobering thought to realize how fast your ‘secure’ password can be hacked using sophisticated techniques that go way beyond brute-force cracking.