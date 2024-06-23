Fedora Week of Diversity and IBM/Red Hat Discrimination
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024: With Tosin Doreen
Article co-authored by Chris Idoko and Jona Azizaj
Today marks Day 6 and the last day of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration has been dedicated to honoring the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team showcased the incredible stories and journeys of our members through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024: With Roseline Bassey
My name is Roseline Bassey, and I’m from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. I am a technical writer and open source contributor.
My journey with Fedora began when my initial application to the Outreachy internship program was approved. On the Outreachy website, there is a dedicated project page that displays a list of open source organizations and their respective projects for each internship round. I remember scrolling through this page looking for a project to contribute to when I discovered Fedora. I quickly checked through the project’s description, and I knew I wanted to be involved with the Fedora community.
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Lawsuit from Former Executives [Ed: So now they can argue it's some fringe right-wing thing]
The lawsuit accuses IBM and Kyndryl of violating the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and various state employment laws. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and injunctive relief to address the alleged discriminatory practices.