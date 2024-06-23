Fedora Week of Diversity and IBM/Red Hat Discrimination

My name is Roseline Bassey, and I’m from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. I am a technical writer and open source contributor.

My journey with Fedora began when my initial application to the Outreachy internship program was approved. On the Outreachy website, there is a dedicated project page that displays a list of open source organizations and their respective projects for each internship round. I remember scrolling through this page looking for a project to contribute to when I discovered Fedora. I quickly checked through the project’s description, and I knew I wanted to be involved with the Fedora community.