Security Leftovers
-
-
Sysinternals' Process Monitor Version 4 Released, (Sat, Jun 22nd)
-
Firmware flaw affects numerous generations of defective chip maker Intel CPUs — UEFI code execution vulnerability found for defective chip maker Intel CPUs from 14th Gen Raptor Lake to 6th Gen Skylake CPUs, and TPM will not save you
Phoenix Technologies is the latest to report buffer overflow into arbitrary code execution, which was made possible through a widespread exploit on several generations of defective chip maker Intel CPUs, with or without TPM support.
-
Experts found a bug in the Linux version of RansomHub ransomware
Although RansomHub only emerged in February 2024, it has rapidly grown and has become the fourth most prolific ransomware operator over the past three months based on the number of publicly claimed attacks.
-
Google Chrome Web Store still has security work to do • The Register
-
2024-06-21 [Older] CPython vulnerability data infrastructure (CVE and OSV)
-
2024-06-21 [Older] Juniper Networks Releases Security Bulletin for Juniper Secure Analytics
-
2024-06-18 [Older] CISA and Partners Release Guidance for Modern Approaches to Network Access Security
-
2024-06-20 [Older] CDK's ongoing cyber outage hits car dealers in Canada, U.S. for 2nd day
-