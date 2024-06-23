today's leftovers
Perl / Raku
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Leap Micro 6.0 Release Candidate is now available
Here is a little gift for the weekend. openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 RC is now available! Images can be found at get.opensuse.org. The main difference from Beta is a working upgrade path from 5.5 and slightly smoother upgrade support to commercial products.
I’d personally recommend a clean install, especially in between major versions on a system that can be redeployed with self-install within 2 minutes. At the same time, the online upgrade takes longer. Another aspect to cosnider is that we don’t have a developed migration test suite for online migration unlike for Leap 15.X.
The easiest way to test the upgrade would be in a VM. Get Leap micro 5.5 images from get.opensuse.org and ensure you have all updates applied via
transactional-update.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Canonical ☛ Data Centre Hey Hi (AI) evolution: combining MAAS and NVIDIA smart NICs
It has been several years since Canonical committed to implementing support for NVIDIA smart NICs in our products. Among them, Canonical’s metal-as-a-service (MAAS) enables the management and control of smart NICs on top of bare-metal servers. NVIDIA BlueField smart NICs are very high data rate network interface cards providing advanced software-defined data centre infrastructure services.
Audiocasts/Shows
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #457 · Networking – Introduction
Bill helps install backdoored Windows 11… for a day. We define some of the basic networking terms in preparation for future discussions. Please give us feedback on our new theme music.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #457 · Networking - Introduction
02:16 Networking terms
02:40 Update on Bill's distro hopping adventures
