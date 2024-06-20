today's leftovers

Navicat, a leading provider of powerful database management and development software, is proud to unveil Navicat 17 for PostgreSQL, an innovative release that sets a new standard in the realm of database management and development. Navicat 17 introduces a wide array of cutting-edge features and enhancements that revolutionize the way users interact with their databases, empowering them to achieve unmatched efficiency and productivity. With support for PostgreSQL, Navicat 17 enhanced productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver an exceptional user experience.