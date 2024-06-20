today's leftovers
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Week 3 recap - points on a canvas
Hey welcome to the week 3 recap blog. So after some testing, using the pixel art brush preset and clicking on individual pixels on the canvas will trigger functions like kis_paintop:paintAt and kis_brushop:paintAt.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 18th June 2024
If you’re into podcasts, the Blindboy Podcast is possibly the best one. Recent episode The State of the World begins on a pointy rock off the coast of Ireland that houses a 6th century monastery.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Network World ☛ SUSE plans more support for gen AI workloads
The Linux packager’s SUSE AI Early Access Program could interest companies wanting to run generative AI on premises.
Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PremiumSoft Introduces Navicat 17 for PostgreSQL: Revolutionizing Database Management and Development
Navicat, a leading provider of powerful database management and development software, is proud to unveil Navicat 17 for PostgreSQL, an innovative release that sets a new standard in the realm of database management and development. Navicat 17 introduces a wide array of cutting-edge features and enhancements that revolutionize the way users interact with their databases, empowering them to achieve unmatched efficiency and productivity. With support for PostgreSQL, Navicat 17 enhanced productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver an exceptional user experience.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice marketing activities in 2023 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2023, the marketing team continued the deployment of the Strategic Marketing Plan, without overlooking ongoing activities to promote LibreOffice and support the efforts of native language communities (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
