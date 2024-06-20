Windows TCO: The Real Cost of Microsoft in the World
Silicon Angle ☛ Cyberattack on CDK Global disrupts car sales in North America
Though the details of the outage are scant, thanks to CDK’s seeming reluctance to share details, the ransomware duck test comes into play: If it sounds like ransomware, it probably is. That CDK’s first response to the “cyberattack” was to take data centers offline would indicate that it was an attempt to stop the attack from spreading laterally across its network, which is typically seen in a ransomware attack.
CNN ☛ Car dealerships hit with massive computer system outage
The bigger hassles will be for the dealership’s accountants and businesspeople, he said. Plenty of his employees have been in this business since before it became networked and computer dependent, he said, but it’s still a problem and he’s still worried about customer data.
Zimbabwe ☛ Operating costs in the ICT sector continue to grow faster than revenue, something has to give
You don’t need to be an accountant to know that when costs outpace revenue like this, you have a problem. The problem is that this has been the case for years. Operating costs have been outpacing revenues and we have had the challenging economic conditions to thank for that.
This is a huge problem because this cannot continue on indefinitely as there will be serious financial sustainability questions that would be raised.
NPR ☛ Cyberattack led to harrowing lapses at Ascension hospitals, clinicians say
A May 8 ransomware attack against Ascension, a Catholic health system with 140 hospitals in at least 10 states, locked providers out of systems that track and coordinate nearly every aspect of patient care. They include its systems for electronic health records, some phones, and ones “utilized to order certain tests, procedures and medications,” the company said in a May 9 statement.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to scan for viruses with ClamAV on Ubuntu 24.04
There aren't many viruses made for Linux distributions, and most people who use such systems don't even bother using antivirus software. However, those who want to be able to scan their system or other Windows-based systems connected to a Linux PC through a network can use ClamAV. ClamAV is an open-source anti-virus engine that detects viruses, trojans, malware, and other threats. It supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database at least 3-4 times daily.
The Verge ☛ AMD is investigating claims of stolen company data
AMD didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Verge. In the past, IntelBroker has attempted to sell data allegedly stolen from Europol, The Home Depot, and the health insurance marketplace DC Health Link.
Cyble Inc ☛ Unconfirmed: AJE Group Falls Victim To MEDUSA Ransomware
AJE Group, a prominent company in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, has allegedly fallen victim to a MEDUSA ransomware attack. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Lima, Peru, AJE Group employs 2,896 people. The unconfirmed ransomware attack on AJE Group has allegedly resulted in a significant data breach, putting allegedly 646.4 GB of data at risk.