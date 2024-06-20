Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Programming Robots Is Hard, Figuring Out How To Make It Easier Is Harder
[Benjie Holson] is an experienced roboticist and wrote an interesting article published on IEEE Spectrum about how the idea most people have of non-roboticists is a myth, and efforts to target this group with simplified robotic frameworks tend to be doomed.
Medevel ☛ 18 Free and Open-source SQL Query Builders and SQL Generators for PHP, JavaScript, Golang, Java and Swift
SQL Query Builders and SQL Generators are incredibly useful tools for developers, especially when dealing with heavy SQL applications. They help construct, manipulate, and manage SQL queries efficiently and effectively.
Rlang ☛ Advanced International Trade in R
The goal of these solutions is to provide a reference for those who come from Stata and want to learn R. I prioritized readability and simplicity over performance and elegance.
Rlang ☛ Bridging the Digital Divide: Umar Isah Adam on Expanding R Access for Kano, Nigeria Students
Umar Isah Adam, the founder and organizer of the R User Group Kano, Nigeria, spoke with the R Consortium during the pandemic about his efforts to engage the next generation...
Rlang ☛ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Linear Models with codes and datasets sale
Last week I wrote that the 2nd edition of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Linear Models can be downloaded for free (or for a suggested price of 10 USD) from Leanpub.