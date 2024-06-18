KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 18, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.1 is the first major update of the desktop environment since KDE Plasma 6.0 and includes exciting new features like explicit GPU synchronization support for NVIDIA users to improve their Plasma Wayland experience if they also use the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack and NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series.

It also brings triple buffering support for smoother animations and screen rendering, better support for Flatpak apps, a new Remote Desktop page in System Settings where you can turn on and configure RDP remote logins, as well as a new “Hide Cursor” effect that will automatically hide the pointer after a period of inactivity.

