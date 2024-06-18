Tails 6.4 Anonymous OS Introduces Random Seed to Strengthen All Cryptography

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 18, 2024



Highlights of Tails 6.4 include the ability to store a random seed on the Tails USB stick to strengthen all cryptography. The devs say that having a secure random number generator is critical for various of Tails’ components that rely on cryptography, such as Persistent Storage, Tor, and HTTPS.

Tails 6.4 also switches to secure HTTPS addresses for the Debian and Tails APT software repositories rather than using onion addresses, updates the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to version 13.0.16, updates the Tor client to version 0.4.8.12, and updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 115.12.0.

