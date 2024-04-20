An introduction to ONLYOFFICE for Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024



As a novice Linux user, or as a switcher from Windows to Linux, many will be full of questions. After all, it is a kind of new world that you are moving into, in which many unknown things still have to be mastered. An important question for many potential and new Linux users is whether the applications they know can also be used under Linux, or whether there are good alternatives available that can do approximately the same thing and also support their already created documents. One of these application types is an office suite, which at least includes support for sheets, text documents, and presentations. Many former Windows users probably also have used Microsoft’s Office suite in the past. Many are also used to Microsoft Office in their daily work environment. However, Microsoft Office applications do not run natively under Linux, so novice Linux users often ask what comparable office alternatives are available for Linux. But many advanced Linux users also prefer office applications that feel familiar and also support perfect file exchange. An Office suite that comes very close to this is ONLYOFFICE. In this first article, as part of what will hopefully become an extensive tutorial series, I provide an introduction to ONLYOFFICE for Linux.

