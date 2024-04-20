FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring EndeavourOS

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Final Results of the 2024 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2024 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

The US FCC Signals a Dangerous New Course on BGP Security

The US Federal Communications Commission recently released a draft Declaratory Ruling and Order in the Open Internet Proceeding. However, there is concerning language (paragraph 46) in this ruling that strongly implies the FCC’s intention to regulate border gateway protocol (BGP) routing security. While the FCC’s motives may be well-intentioned, regulating BGP routing security could have a catastrophic impact on the Internet, not just in the United States but globally.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Seeks Feedback for Firefox Nightly ARM64 (AArch64) Binaries on Linux

After launching the Firefox official DEB packages for Ubuntu/Debian-based distributions, Mozilla now plans to offer official AArch64 binaries for download to its Linux users (finally!). As a Raspberry Pi user, I can say that this was one of the major blockers of using certain distros that came with an older Firefox release.

Clonezilla Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux 6.7

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-22 is the second installment in the Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 series mostly as an emergency release to patch the live system against the recent XZ backdoor by downgrading the xz-utils package from version 5.6.0 to version 5.4.5, the latter not being affected by the backdoor, which allowed a remote attacker to compromise the SSH server.

LinuxGizmos.com

BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566

This month, BIGTREETECH expanded its single-board computer series with the debut of the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and the BIGTREETECH CB2 computer module, both leveraging the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. These latest offerings showcase enhancements in Ethernet connectivity, memory, and storage options.

Low-Cost Pocket Router with 2x 1GbE + 2x 2.5GbE ports

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2, Seeedstudio’s latest router, enhances network performance with updated hardware and design. It builds upon the predecessor LinkStar-H68K compact router, featuring advanced core components and connectivity options.

news

FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring EndeavourOS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024

FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC

This is the seventh article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux. This machine has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s an extremely inexpensive machine costing little more than a Raspberry Pi 5 yet it’s much more powerful. It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop.

For this article in the series, we explore installing and configuring EndeavourOS on the FIREBAT. EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution which provides an Arch experience without the hassle of installing it manually.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mozilla Seeks Feedback for Firefox Nightly ARM64 (AArch64) Binaries on Linux
The wait is almost over for those who want to download the Firefox web browser as binaries for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture on Linux.
Pop!_OS’s COSMIC Pre-Alpha Shows Impressive Progress
Exciting updates for Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop environment, including new features and performance boosts
Linux Kernel: Linus Torvalds is Mocking Hey Hi (AI) Hype, Peter Hutterer on HID and BPF
Some Linux core stuff
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
GNU/Linux (and ChromeOS) Rise to Highest Level This Year, Globally, Based on statCounter [original]
Not bad for a platform which the same surveyor measured at 1% over a decade ago
 
Proprietary Veeam Targets Oracle Linu
expansion of support
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links with some emphasis on R
Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support
Wine 9.7 is here with ARM64X build system support and a revamped Vulkan driver
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers
FOSS and fakes
today's leftovers
4 more links for now
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
7 projects and similar news items
today's howtos
several howtos for now
5 open-source alternatives to Google apps
Escape the Google comfort zone with these open-source gems
Games: Godot Engine, Stardew Valley, Phantom Fury, and More
half a dozen articles from gamingonlinux
Biblioteca – browse and read GNOME documentation
This is free and open source software
Miracle-WM 0.2.0 Brings Floating Window Manager Support
Miracle-WM 0.2.0, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR
Linux Mint vs LMDE: Which Should You Choose?
Linux Mint and Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) scored the highest in our Linux Distro Reviews series, but which should you choose...
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring EndeavourOS
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution which provides an Arch experience without the hassle of installing it manually
An introduction to ONLYOFFICE for Linux
This completely open-sourced solution can be installed and used in several ways, but can also be used directly locally on your Linux system
Best Free and Open Source API Documentation Browsers, Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop Express, and Graphical MPD Clients
We only recommend free and open source software
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
This week in KDE: sprints, enhancements, and kebabs
This week I’m attending two sprints...
Xubuntu 24.04 LTS: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 24.04 LTS release and additional updates for this version.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Jussi Pakkanen: CapyPDF 0.10.0 is out
Perhaps the most interesting feature is that this new version reduces the number of external dependencies by almost 15%
GNOME Updates From Sam Thursfield and Christian Hergert
GNOME people talking about their recent work (or life)
Vista 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux
performance compared
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and More
Some misc. BSD news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming/Development
Some FOSS picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and PCBs
hardware for hacking
Latest From Mozilla Blog
Some fluff and "Firefox UX: On Purpose: Collectively Defining Our Team’s Mission Statement"
Security Leftovers
Security links, some Windows TCO
today's howtos
many howtos
Red Hat Corporate Fluff and Press
mostly Red Hat'ss site
Android Leftovers
Pebblebee confirms shipping date for Android trackers
Get Dark Mode in VLC on Ubuntu and Other Linux
VLC is an awesome video player for Linux
Games Leftovers
latest 7 from gamingonlinux
Windows TCO Leftovers
The full cost of Microsoft
[Video] We're Celebrating More Than Just Our 20th Anniversary [original]
there's no sign of stopping or slowing down
As CentOS OS 7 nears end-of-life, what are the alternatives?
Is that a cliff we're driving towards? Any options?
5 Best Free and Open Source Audio Samplers
Only free and open source software are featured here
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Block Ads on Android in Apps and Games With AdAway
Android is a very functional and extendable operating system, and at the end of the day, it remains a Linux distribution
6 features I wish MacOS would copy from Linux
With a little help from Linux, MacOS could become an even bigger force
openSUSE Factory enabled bit-by-bit reproducible builds
In March, the configuration for building openSUSE Factory was changed to be bit-by-bit reproducible (except for the embedded signature)
Security Leftovers
CISA and more
today's leftovers
a few more links
Perl Leftovers
Some Perl programming
today's howtos
from the past week mostly
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
some recent picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Torvalds complicates his use of indentation in Linux Kconfig
Linux kernel supremo Linus Torvalds has made the use of indentation in kernel config files more ambiguous
Lakka 5.0 Released for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts
Lakka 5.0 is out! Based on LibreELEC 11.0, featuring RetroArch 1.17.0
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Graphics and Games: OpenXR 1.1, wayland-protocols 1.35, Descent 3, Godot 4.2.2 & 4.1.4
4 stories about games and graphics
Free Software and Open Access Leftovers
Some FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Breeze Icon Updates for KDE and COSMIC Updates
Some Desktop Environment stuff
Devices/Embedded: Wind River Linux, Embedded Update Process, Raspberry Pi, and OpenWrt
4 stories regarding hardware
Clonezilla Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux 6.7
Steven Shiau released today a new version of his Clonezilla Live system for disk cloning/imaging based on the powerful Clonezilla software, Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-22.
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Security Leftovers
FOSS centric
PostgreSQL Related News and Releases
half a dozen PostgreSQL stories
Mozilla: Rust, Thunderbird, and Firefox WebDriver Newsletter
3 bits of news
Red Hat's Corporate Messaging (Mostly Proprietary)
RedHat.com promoting proprietary stuff
Linux Kernel Space and Openwashing/Outsourcing to Microsoft by 'Linux' Foundation
Some "Linux"-themed news
Penguin parade: Sinevibes now does Linux
Love Linux? Time to show it: CDM fave Sinevibes has brought their Integer effect plug-in to Linux-native VST3. So it’d be great to hear from Linux-using CDMers about this one.
Atlassian Flaw
Some coverage today
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
intros for two people
Android Leftovers
The camera on this Android phone is confusing, but I love it
Industrial control board combines Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 with STM32H7 MCU for real-time control
The Raspberry Pi CM4/CM runs Linux (Raspberry Pi OS)
Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
MPV 0.38.0 Launches with Advanced Video and Audio Upgrades
MPV 0.38.0 video player rolls out with new scripting options, enhanced macOS functionality, and Vulkan support
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian GNU/Linux 13 will feature a refined command-line feel for the APT package manager with columnar display, colors, and more padding for structured package information.
Windows TCO Tales
Cost of Windows
AAEON BOXER-8645AI Jetson AGX Orin-powered embedded AI system supports up to 8 GMSL2 cameras
AAEON says the BOXER-8645AI runs Ubuntu Linux as part of the NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0 or above like every other Jetson Orin system on the market
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openness/Sharing
Openness-esque links
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Some hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
Linux, Openwashing, and More
today's leftovers
NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 desktop environment is now available ported to the latest Qt 6 framework and advancing support for the Wayland display protocol. Here’s what else is new!
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.4 as the fourth of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series bringing fixes for bugs and crashes, as well as performance and UI improvements.
unPhone – An ESP32-S3 IoT development platform with LoRaWAN, touchscreen, open-source ecosystem
The project is completely open-source, with all files including schematics, board, firmware, and more available on their GitLab repository
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Tasks, IRC Servers, and ASCII Art Tools
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Google Tasks
today's howtos
a series of howtos for the day
Games: Stardust Demon, Roboden, Adventure of Rikka - The Cursed Kingdom, and More
10 stories from gamingonlinux
Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 11: Convergence
Purism’s innovations in creating a truly convergent operating system has spread far and wide into an ever increasing application list
Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?
Fifteen years, and Wayland still isn't as good as X11. At this point, it's a bit sad
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Incidents (Windows Mostly)
TCO and more