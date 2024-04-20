FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring EndeavourOS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024



This is the seventh article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux. This machine has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s an extremely inexpensive machine costing little more than a Raspberry Pi 5 yet it’s much more powerful. It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop.

For this article in the series, we explore installing and configuring EndeavourOS on the FIREBAT. EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution which provides an Arch experience without the hassle of installing it manually.

Read on