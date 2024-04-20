Best Free and Open Source API Documentation Browsers, Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop Express, and Graphical MPD Clients

What makes a good API documentation browser? Things like a huge range of docsets at your fingertips, offline browsing support for HiDPI displays, in-page search tool, good font selection, and smooth scrolling. And extras like fuzzy search functionality help make the process even slicker. The cream of the software makes reading and searching reference documentation fast, easy and enjoyable.

Here’s our verdict captured in one of our legendary ratings chart. We only recommend free and open source software.