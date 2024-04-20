Best Free and Open Source API Documentation Browsers, Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop Express, and Graphical MPD Clients
8 Best Free and Open Source API Documentation Browsers
Software developers need all the help possible. One useful tool is a documentation browser. In fact, they can sometimes be a life changer.
What makes a good API documentation browser? Things like a huge range of docsets at your fingertips, offline browsing support for HiDPI displays, in-page search tool, good font selection, and smooth scrolling. And extras like fuzzy search functionality help make the process even slicker. The cream of the software makes reading and searching reference documentation fast, easy and enjoyable.
Here’s our verdict captured in one of our legendary ratings chart. We only recommend free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop Express
What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.
Photoshop Express is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical MPD Clients
MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.