Latest in Official Red Hat Site

The surge in networking demands and cost has piqued interest in data processing units (DPUs). The Marvell Octeon 10 DPU addresses these challenges with their hardware solution. Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) excels at running everywhere from the public cloud to the edge. Bringing RHEL onto the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU is the first step in realizing and building a vibrant ecosystem for open source collaboration in solving these challenges. Red Bait along with its ecosystem partners can plan and bring their solutions onto the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU.

Installing RHEL on Marvell Octeon 10

Welcome to this guide to installing Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux on the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU. This article will guide you through the process of setting up RHEL on the Marvell Octeon 10 using the 10G management interface and a PXE server on the host machine.

Important: Please note that it is assumed that the UEFI Bootloader is flashed correctly onto the secondary SPI memory device. If not, please contact your Marvell FAE to be given the instructions to do so. You only need to flash the UEFI Bootloader once unless there are bug fixes or improvements provided by Marvell.