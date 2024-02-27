Latest in Official Red Hat Site
-
Red Hat ☛ How to install RHEL on the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU
The surge in networking demands and cost has piqued interest in data processing units (DPUs). The Marvell Octeon 10 DPU addresses these challenges with their hardware solution. Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) excels at running everywhere from the public cloud to the edge. Bringing RHEL onto the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU is the first step in realizing and building a vibrant ecosystem for open source collaboration in solving these challenges. Red Bait along with its ecosystem partners can plan and bring their solutions onto the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU.
Installing RHEL on Marvell Octeon 10
Welcome to this guide to installing Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux on the Marvell Octeon 10 DPU. This article will guide you through the process of setting up RHEL on the Marvell Octeon 10 using the 10G management interface and a PXE server on the host machine.
Important: Please note that it is assumed that the UEFI Bootloader is flashed correctly onto the secondary SPI memory device. If not, please contact your Marvell FAE to be given the instructions to do so. You only need to flash the UEFI Bootloader once unless there are bug fixes or improvements provided by Marvell.
-
Red Hat ☛ Network observability using TCP handshake round-trip time
In Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP), ensuring efficient packet delivery is paramount for maintaining seamless communication between applications. However, challenges like network congestion, misconfigured systems, or hardware limitations can lead to slow connections, impacting overall performance. Round-trip time (RTT), typically measured in milliseconds, plays a crucial role in monitoring network health and diagnosing issues.
-
Red Hat ☛ Handling FIPS mode in upstream projects for RHEL
This article is intended for the upstream developers or upstream contributors that are interested in adding or improving the support of their component for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) in FIPS mode, outlining best practices or examples of behavior that is being discouraged.
Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140
The FIPS Publication 140 is a series of computer security standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to ensure the quality of cryptographic modules. The FIPS 140 standard ensures that cryptographic tools implement their algorithms correctly. Runtime cryptographic algorithms and integrity self-tests are some of the mechanisms to ensure a system uses cryptography that meets the requirements of the standard. For more information about FIPS 140, see the specific chapter in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux documentation.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How the telco ecosystem can make a more meaningful, measurable impact on sustainability
It would be great if we could flip a switch on the networks that currently consume about 3% of the world's power and emit roughly 2% of the world's greenhouse gasses to make them more sustainable. And I’m sure any telecommunications service provider would want to reduce their network operating costs by being more energy efficient.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ SAP on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
First, of course, you need an OpenShift cluster. If you don't already have one, read Installing a user-provisioned cluster on bare meta to learn more about how to set one up, or you can get one from your preferred cloud provider. You can also automate the install.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How private 5G can unlock the promise of industrial AI
The industrial ecosystem is advancing at an incredible pace – rapid technology development and adoption cycles present massive opportunities for greater operational efficiency and productivity. But to pull this off, manufacturers need advanced connectivity that neither on-site cabling or ethernet can provide.