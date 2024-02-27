This article11 Alternate title: The Software Design Tree and Program Families. leads to two rather simple ideas.

• Design decisions have consequences on other design decisions. This is an important aspect of how and when to decide things.

• Modules can be used to hide design decisions so they no longer affect subsequent decisions.

I will try to explain how this comes about, some consequences, and some mistakes to watch out for. But first, we need to visualise the effects design decisions have on other decisions.