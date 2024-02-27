Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Late Night Linux
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 553
**t1lib** , **taglib** , **taglib-extras** , **talloc** , **tango-icon-theme**
, **tdb** , **tevent** , **tidy-html5** , **utf8proc** , **v4l-utils** ,
**vid.stab** , **vte** , **wavpack** , **woff2** , **xapian-core** ,
**xxHash** , **zlib** , **zstd** in the **l** series of Slackware packages.
shasum -a256=a68fd222ab4019d3d6630153463639b99c8103c18f201e429d2213f871d9ec15
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 270
The BillBC is sticking around on Mastodon, Signal gets a huge new feature, yet another win for the Asahi team, a surprising company commits to FOSS, Fashion Company Apple kills web apps in the EU, Mozilla focuses on Firefox… and AI, Graham tells us about Canonical’s new Open Documentation Academy [...]