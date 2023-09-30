The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Social Control Media, Including Mastodon, is a Waste of People's Time

posted by on Sep 30, 2023,

updated Sep 30, 2023



THIS morning we took note of the demise of Social Control Media, including Twitter. We left Twitter about a year ago (Susan had created the Twitter account before Rianne and I (Roy) took over from her) and we left all other Social Control Media "platforms" at the same time. That included a Mastodon account that started in 2017 when Mastodon was still news.

Looking back, we didn't miss anything important. This site serves about 300,000 (sometimes half a million) hits per day and it is followed primarily by RSS feeds, i.e. not some middleman (Twitter means Elon Musk as a "man-in-the middle"; do you want that?).

We continue to encourage people to abandon Social Control Media "platforms" (i.e. outsourcing) in all of their forms, including Mastodon. It's fair to say that Mastodon just imitates or mimics a really bad and inherently addictive (i.e. time-wasting) platform called Twitter. It's not designed for fast interaction (unlike IRC) or absorption of reliable information. █