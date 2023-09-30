Don't Let GNU/Linux Get Absorbed by Fashion and Buzzwords (or GAFAM Traps)
THE greedy non-coding charlatans who suck up to Microsoft and defraud people concurrently pretend to speak for "Linux" - by which they mean the GNU/Linux system - because they legally/technically control "Linus" (Mr. Torvalds) and misrepresent what the Linux Foundation actually is.
Those 200-odd people hardly do anything (they take credit for work of private companies) except waste money earned by openwashing, i.e. by lying for proprietary software companies.
In more recent years they've attempted to reframe the industry on behalf of companies like IBM, Microsoft, and VMware. They try to put containers everywhere, even in places where there's no practical reason to, and they even promote the competition of Linux (e.g. Intel's own operating system). A couple of decades ago when people spoke of "Linux" they had a clear picture in their mind of what it meant. After many years of watering down, however, or distortion of the brand by people who never even used Linux, we're meant to think that bash commands and maybe some proprietary programs (e.g. AWS) are "Linux".
GNU/Linux users have a moral obligation to resist abduction of the brand. There's a lot of stuff at stake. If globetrotting socialites fake no antagonism, they will call us names, banish us, and take over the Commons. █