According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Don't Let GNU/Linux Get Absorbed by Fashion and Buzzwords (or GAFAM Traps)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2023



THE greedy non-coding charlatans who suck up to Microsoft and defraud people concurrently pretend to speak for "Linux" - by which they mean the GNU/Linux system - because they legally/technically control "Linus" (Mr. Torvalds) and misrepresent what the Linux Foundation actually is.

Those 200-odd people hardly do anything (they take credit for work of private companies) except waste money earned by openwashing, i.e. by lying for proprietary software companies.

In more recent years they've attempted to reframe the industry on behalf of companies like IBM, Microsoft, and VMware. They try to put containers everywhere, even in places where there's no practical reason to, and they even promote the competition of Linux (e.g. Intel's own operating system). A couple of decades ago when people spoke of "Linux" they had a clear picture in their mind of what it meant. After many years of watering down, however, or distortion of the brand by people who never even used Linux, we're meant to think that bash commands and maybe some proprietary programs (e.g. AWS) are "Linux".

GNU/Linux users have a moral obligation to resist abduction of the brand. There's a lot of stuff at stake. If globetrotting socialites fake no antagonism, they will call us names, banish us, and take over the Commons. █