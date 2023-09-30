Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Praying the APIs Won't Break

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2023



THE sister site (where 90% or more of the GNU/Linux stories now go) has just explained why Drupal was abandoned. It's the same reason (among more reasons like bloat) we're abandoning WordPress - something we've been planning to do for over a decade already. Software frameworks or software in general are moving too fast. Things break all the time and people are expected to "upgrade" very often (not even for security reasons!), risking breakage and possibly put in a position to accept permanent breakage (or undergo expensive software rewrites). Recently, the support lifecycle of Linux was significantly shortened, so even a project that had over 10,000 contributors is apparently 'understaffed'. Wait till Rust is rusting the kernel some more.

Projects like systemd (cancerd) and Chromium 'clones' have new releases far too often. They call these "stable", even if they're not. The FSF isn't talking about these rapid release cycles as a creeping threat to freedom (as in, users exercising control over the code). That ought to change. Freedom "in licence only" may seem nice on paper, but Wayland loves your freedom so much that it's removing features you've long expected and ridiculing you if you don't get on with the programme. That's not freedom. They're just "disciplining" the community by waving their CoC around. █