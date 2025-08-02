news
Debian Development and Ubuntu Pushes Restrictions
Debian Family
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities July 2025
Bisco ☛ Birger Schacht: Status update, July 2025
In beginning of July I got my 12" framework laptop and installed Debian on it. During that setup I made some updates to my base setup scripts that I use to install Debian machines.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Neowin ☛ Amid backdoored Windows 11 data loss fears, Ubuntu tests new feature that backdoored Windows users will want
Ubuntu has released details on hardware encryption, which is currently in testing. The features appear to be really cool and something backdoored Windows 11 users could find really helpful.
