posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2025



Quoting: PipeWire 1.6 Nears Stable Release with Massive Internal Refactoring —

The first release candidate for PipeWire 1.6, version 1.5.81, is now available, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from the final stable release of this widely adopted Linux multimedia framework. Being fully compatible with previous 1.4.x, 1.2.x, and 1.0.x releases, the RC offers performance improvements and a ton of refinements under the hood.

One of the biggest changes is a complete refactor of the link negotiation code. Applications now have better control over default values and can more precisely restrict available options, which means better format matching and smoother audio and video handling. The default negotiation process has also been fine-tuned to better align with the application’s expectations.