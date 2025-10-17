Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

More Nature, Less Tech

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025,

updated Oct 17, 2025



Two months ago we went on holiday and then our birds faced peril/s due to some private company. We reported what they had done (sent a dossier to the local Council, the Manchester Town Hall) and weeks later they acknowledged we had done nothing wrong and we could keep feeding the birds.

Feeding the birds is something we do many times a day, not only here but also at the park. The greed of modern civilisation threatens their habitat and then, to satisfy or appease private business, some idiots try to pass laws against feeding birds (in the US - at least in some states - they also pass laws against feeding the homeless).

It is crucial that willing human beings push back against this trend. Or we'll lose our humanity. In wintertime, many birds rely on seeds fed to them by humans. █