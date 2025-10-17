Other Sites
GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.
Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.
Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.
Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
- ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification
- GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
- The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.
- ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations
- ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 delivers 4× faster spreadsheet formulas and advanced tools for PDF redaction and editing
- Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
- Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.
- Tux Machines Chronological Index Now Fully Operational [original]
- Check this out
- Following the Now-Enhanced Tux Machines [original]
- Less duplication of effort
- Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
- Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
- More Nature, Less Tech [original]
- Feeding the birds
- Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club
- Downstream Linux projects line up behind the latest release
- Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest
- AlmaLinux and Red Hat news
- Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution
- Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
- Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown [original]
- It seems certain GNU/Linux will grow in popularity over time
- NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)
- NordVPN news
- German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email
- The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.3, Linux 6.12.53, Linux 6.6.112, and Linux 6.1.156
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.3 kernel
- Security Misinformation: Blaming the Failings of 'Secure' Boot (Kill Switch) on "Linux" and "Framework"
- FUD pattern
- Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind
- Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world
- How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7
- In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.
- LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
- The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
-
- Android Leftovers
- How I Use My Raspberry Pi's Terminal From My Android Phone
- Why an immutable distro is the perfect starting point for new Linux users
- Linux has a bit of a reputation associated with it, and depending on your computer background
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain
- Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor
- Both platforms support Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Android
- T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"
- A total of 36 pre-compiled installer ISOs for various Glibc and Musl combinations are available for 36 CPU ISAs
- PuppEX Noble64 (Puppy Linux) – compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 – with NVIDIA’s proprietary driver 58.82.09 and kernel 6.16.9-exton ::: Build 251008
- PuppEX Noble64 “original” with the ROX Desktop Environment – Build 251008
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS
- The recent news in The Hindu that government email systems have migrated from open -source, government- hosted platforms to the proprietary Zoho Mail has reignited an important debate about software freedom and digital sovereignty in India
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Catch-up
- Leftovers from the past week or so
- Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
- From the past week
- Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux
- Some Linux hardware updates
- Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile
- Gaming and GNU/Linux
- Jack Wallen on Applications: YaCy, QuickDAV, and nmap
- 3 new articles from Wallen
- Escaping Microsoft and Vista 10 (to Commodore and Kubuntu)
- 3 new articles
- PipeWire 1.6 Nears Stable Release with Massive Internal Refactoring
- The PipeWire 1.6 Linux multimedia framework is coming soon
- 5 reasons why Linux beginners should be using Flatpak
- On Windows, applications are most commonly installed through executables downloaded from the Internet, but on Linux
- Proprietary Software in 'Open' Clothing
- Proprietary but sold to us
- GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux links
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS leftovers
- PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support
- PipeWire 1.6 has entered development for this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux, promising major new features and enhancements.
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Security Leftovers
- patches and more
- TeaLinuxOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
- TeaLinuxOS is an Indonesian Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
- HackerOS – Debian-based operating system
- HackerOS is based on Debian Testing distribution
- Building Android apps with native code using Meson
- Building code for Android with Meson has long been possible
- Scale up stubborn programs in Linux with xpra and run_scaled
- I hope you like this tutorial
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Tor Browser 14.5.9, Mozilla, and Firefox
- some FF-related news
- Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
- mobile platforms in the news
- Open Hardware/Modding: SiFive, BlinkHAT, and More
- Hardware hacking
- Red Hat Leftovers
- from redhat.com
- today's howtos
- idroot and more
- Happy Birthday to KDE
- KDE news
- FSF announces Librephone project
- Free Software Foundation press release
- Games: GZDoom, Tiny Auto Knights, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux
- "The year of Linux" and 5 reasons you should ditch Windows for Linux today
- a pair of related articles
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related picks
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- some more leftovers
- Games: Steam on Linux and Godot Showcase
- some gaming leftovers
- Secure Boot bypass risk threatens nearly 200,000 Linux Framework laptops
- Around 200,000 Linux computer systems from American computer maker Framework were shipped with signed UEFI shell components that could be exploited to bypass Secure Boot protections
- Kernel and OS Core News: Linux and Beyond
- some low-level code
- Ubuntu and Derivatives: FunOS 25.10, ROS, and More
- Ubuntu and more
- Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats
- The Zorin OS team announced the general availability of the Zorin OS 18 release, a major update to this Ubuntu-based distribution for Linux newcomers, specifically tailored for Windows 10 expats.
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux, as usual
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS news and more
- Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS, EasyOS, and HaikuOS
- 3 updates from 3 OSes
- Mozilla: Firefox Developer Experience and Firefox VPN
- Some Mozilla leftovers
- Free, Libre Education and Events
- for learning FOSS and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- the cost of Windows and some patches anew
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- from Red Hat's universe
- today's howtos
- idroot and more
- Debian: Freexian Report, Peppermint OS Release, Zorin OS, and Release of Tails 7.1
- Debian news compressed
- Silicon Tanks: Richard Stallman, father of copyleft
- The last straw for Stallman was a faulty printer he used in the lab. When he requested the machine’s source code to upgrade it, he was refused
- Reasons to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: In Summary [original]
- Last in series of posts
- IBM Red Hat Having a Slop Festival/"AI" Fest
- RedHat.com all buzzwords
- Reason #7 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Science and Technology [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- Reason #6 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Community [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- Reason #5 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Privacy and Confidentiality [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- Security Leftovers
- Security picks
- Windows TCO Leftovers
- the high cost of Windows, in the news
- Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux Matters
- 2 new episodes
- Open Hardware: LattePanda, Raspberry Pi, Forlinx
- Hardware leftovers
- The Copyright That Wasn't?
- Licensing / Legal analysis by Jason Self
- Reason #4 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Cost Savings [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- Full Chronological Index for Tux Machines Now Available [original]
- At the moment there are two versions (for two protocols) of the Chronological Index
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
- 4 stories for now
- Games: BattleBit Remastered, Shadows of the Afterland, and More
- Latest from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- AOC unveils huge 42-inch OLED monitor with 144Hz and Android
- GStreamer 1.26.7 Improves Support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 Encoder
- The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.7 today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular and powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform multimedia framework.
- Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08
- The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.
- Tails 7.1 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Tor Browser 14.5.8 and Tor 0.4.8.19
- Tails 7.1 has been released today as the first minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux OS based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system that protects users against surveillance and censorship.
- Reason #3 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Software Freedom [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- TUXEDO Computers Unveil Intel-Powered InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of their InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 premium business Linux ultrabook.
- I made my old Windows laptop fast again with this lightweight OS
- Thankfully, there are a good number of lightweight OSes that can make any slow PC fast
- 4 things that make your transition from Windows to Linux easier
- That's not to say my move from Windows to Linux was particularly smooth
- This is the Linux distro you should use after Windows 10 support ends today
- I wanted to share what I believe is the best Linux distribution for Windows escapees
- Reason #2 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Secure and Stable by Design [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- Reason #1 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Security [original]
- Part of a short series of posts
- I tried a Linux distro that promises free, built-in AI - and things got weird
- Gnoppix is for those who are into AI and want to try Linux
- FSearch is like Everything, but for Linux — and it's amazing
- If you have a Windows PC, you know how slow file searches can be
- ADLINK OSM-IMX95 – An NXP i.MX 95 OSM Type-L system-on-module for IoT and industrial applications
- AAEON provides support for Yocto Linux BSP and Android, the latter by project. Extended BSP support using Foundries
- Radxa Orion O6N – A smaller, cheaper 12-core Armv9 Nano-ITX SBC based on CIX P1 (CD8160) SoC
- Radxa lists support for Debian/Ubuntu Linux distributions, full UEFI support via EDKII, and BSP and SDK available
- End of 10. Ten reasons to switch from Windows to Linux on your desktop
- If you’re tired of struggling with your operating system instead of getting work done
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- TROMjaro – Manjaro-based Linux distribution
- TROMjaro is a spin of the Manjaro distribution with some minor tweaks and additions
- Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
- 3 new articles
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.2, Linux 6.16.12, Linux 6.12.52, and Linux 6.6.111
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.2 kernel.
- PureOS Crimson Development Report: September 2025
- Welcome back! In our August update, we mentioned that PureOS Crimson alpha images are released
- Forlinx OK153-S SBC Combines Cortex-A7 and RISC-V Cores for Real-Time I/O Interfaces
- Forlinx states that they will provide support based on Linux kernel 5.10
- Immutable Linux delivers serious security - here are your 5 best options
- These are my favorite immutable Linux distros
- End of Vista 10, Ascent of GNU/Linux on Laptops/Desktops [original]
- Microsoft is 'killing' Vista 10, it's the 'end' of the only version (other than Vista 11) that gets security patches
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles