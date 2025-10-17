news

PuppEX Noble64 (Puppy Linux) – compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 – with NVIDIA’s proprietary driver 58.82.09 and kernel 6.16.9-exton ::: Build 251008

This Puppy Linux derivative is made by me. It is built from Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) packages and packages built from woof-CE Recipes. I’ve also compiled a brand new kernel – 6.16.9-exton. This is possibly one of the best PuppEX versions I’ve ever made. Everything just works! I could run the system very well on all of my six different computers. Among them on a really old computer Acer Aspire 5102WLMi from 2006. Study all installed packages in this PuppEX build. NOTE: Ubuntu 24.04 will be supported until April, 2029. Note also that you can use the Apt command (apt update, apt upgrade, apt install MyUsefulPackage etc.) and Synaptic for installing thousands of new Ubuntu packages in PuppEX Noble64.

