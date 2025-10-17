Games: Steamdeck, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

I could stop the madness and sell the Steamdeck, but the hoarder in me says that eventually I’ll be the gamer I always wanted to be, so I should probably keep it. Just in case. And I will. After all, this is the older model, I probably wouldn’t get much from it anyway. Might as well hold onto it. It isn’t hurting anything (other than my wallet), what harm is it in keeping it around so that when I want to game, I can?