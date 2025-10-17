news
Games: Steamdeck, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More
-
Matthew Weber ☛ The Steamdeck Wasn't A Good Purchase
I could stop the madness and sell the Steamdeck, but the hoarder in me says that eventually I’ll be the gamer I always wanted to be, so I should probably keep it. Just in case. And I will. After all, this is the older model, I probably wouldn’t get much from it anyway. Might as well hold onto it. It isn’t hurting anything (other than my wallet), what harm is it in keeping it around so that when I want to game, I can?
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2025-10-15 Edition
Between 2025-10-08 and 2025-10-15 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 367 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.6 % of total released titles. A slow week if anything, and to be frank there’s no huge title or anything really standing out in this past week.
-
Hackaday ☛ A New Golden Age Of Browser Games
Arguably, the golden age of browser gaming occurred in the 00s mostly revolving around Adobe Flash. This was an era with high creativity and a low barrier of entry, and also decentralized from gatekeeping app stores. Sadly, these times have passed us by as the security concerns around Flash led to its discontinuation and most casual gamers have migrated to the app store for their fix. But that doesn’t stop some from continuing to bring gaming to the browser, even if those games were never intended for it in the first place like this browser port of Celeste.