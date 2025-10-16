Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2025



Quoting: Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, and Peppermint OS move to Debian 13 —

A month after Debian 13.1's release, some of the more visible downstream forks, including Raspberry Pi OS, have decided it's time to incorporate the latest version of the main OS into their builds.

Debian 13.0 "Trixie" appeared a couple of months ago, but as any seasoned IT industry veteran knows, it's always a good idea to wait for at least version point one. Debian 13.1 followed in early September, and now, some of the higher-profile distros downstream from Debian itself are starting to move across. One of the very first out of the gate was Crunchbangplusplus 13 back in August, but now some of the others are catching up. Raspberry Pi OS

For some years now, the Raspberry Pi range of single-board computers has been the best-selling family of computers of all time. By its tenth birthday it had shifted some 46 million units, comfortably outdoing the estimated 12 to 30 million sales of the classic Commodore 64. From lurking in various Pi forums, the Reg FOSS desk has the strong impression that the majority of users run the stock Pi OS, and, at the start of this month, the latest Pi OS moved to the base of Debian 13.