BSDs and GNU/Linux: Common Missions
Competition, jealousy and credit (attribution) have long plagued Unix-like operating systems. One camp 'bashes' the components of the other camp. One camp 'bashes' the leadership of the other camp. One camp 'bashes' the licences of the other camp.
At the end, however, the goals are the same. Users get systems for which they have all the source code. They can moreover modify the source code (i.e. behaviour of the programs) and share the changes.
It seems like a waste of time and energy to 'bash' the BSDs. Or for the BSD proponents to bash GNU/Linux, GPL, and so on.
There are bigger problems to deal with. █