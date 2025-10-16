news
Jack Wallen on Applications: YaCy, QuickDAV, and nmap
-
ZDNet ☛ I abandoned Google for a search tool that doesn't track me or push AI - and it gets better
When you run a search via google.com, that search not only goes through the Google servers, but it also places AI answers front and center. That centralized service means Google is in complete control of your searches.
What if you could instead use a decentralized server that runs across many devices, each of which is private and not under the control of a single organization? That's YaCy.
YaCy is a search tool you can deploy to your desktop or any computer on your home LAN that does not collect personalized data and is serious about privacy. YaCy has no "phoning home" integration and does not use cookies (although linked services may have cookies).
-
ZDNet ☛ I found the easiest way to transfer files to and from my Linux PC - and it's so fast
I work with multiple machines throughout my home, and I often have to move files to and from those machines. I typically use Samba for this, but sometimes, I just need to be able to quickly share a directory without having to install and configure Samba.
When I'm in a hurry, I turn to a very easy app called QuickDAV.
Essentially, QuickDAV starts an on-the-fly WebDAV server, so you can upload, download, and manage files on your remote machine. QuickDAV is incredibly simple and can be used right out of the box, with zero configuration. There are some settings you can change (such as the root folder, set the username and password, and set the folder to read only), but that's really about it. You don't even have to set a username and password, as QuickDAV defaults to the quickdav user and a randomly generated password.
Once you start using QuickDAV, you'll find it indispensable for easy file transfers from any OS to Linux.
-
ZDNet ☛ 5 ways the Linux nmap command can help keep your network secure
The nmap command (short for network mapper) is a network exploration/security auditing tool that can rapidly scan networks to help you find out what hosts are available. With nmap, you can discover open ports and services, and even find out what operating systems are on your network.
I've used nmap to find out what machines are on a network and what ports/services are open. If I find a port that shouldn't be open, I can close it to avoid security issues.