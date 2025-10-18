Tux Machines

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

9to5Linux

PeaZip 10.7 Open-Source Archive Manager Introduces an Image Viewer

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

Security Leftovers

GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux
Calibre developer Kovid Koyal released Calibre 8.13 today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
There are bigger problems to deal with
There are mutual benefits
Stallman does not attack the BSDs or the BSD licence/s
We've been seeing an uptick in GNU/Linux coverage, partly due to Vista 10 having its plug pulled.
Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind
Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08
The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.
Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux
Some Linux hardware updates
 
Thunderbird, HackerBox, Internet Archive, and More
some FOSS leftovers
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 3 Pulled After Users Report Bootloop Issues
Immich 2.1 Released with Better Slideshow Shuffle, New Notifications
Immich 2.1 self-hosted photo and video management solution refines slideshow shuffling
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer
iodéOS – Android operating system free from Google trackers
iodéOS is an Android operating system free from Google trackers
PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux
PeaZip 10.7, an open-source file archiver
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
Dracut in Ubuntu 25.10: What it is and Why it Matters (or Doesn’t)
Ubuntu 25.10 uses Dracut for booting — not that you’d notice
LineageOS – Android-based operating system
LineageOS is a free and open-source operating system for various devices, based on the Android mobile platform
Aeon Desktop – Linux distribution
Aeon is an immutable Linux distribution based on openSUSE
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is nigh and KDE is 29 years old; help us celebrate!
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.5
KDE Gardening 2025
The KDE community created in the last decades a lot of interesting projects
If you regret not living through the floppy disk era why not try this 3D printed Linux project that uses the cartridges to launch games
"RFIDisk turns RFID tags into physical shortcuts that launch games, apps, or scripts when inserted on a retro-styled 'floppy drive' reader. Think of it as a cross between an RFID scanner and a USB floppy disk drive."
Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux" [original]
Another one
FSF announces Librephone project
Free Software Foundation press release
Bird Rescue [original]
Stop Littering, You're Killing Animals
How I Use My Raspberry Pi's Terminal From My Android Phone
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 delivers 4× faster spreadsheet formulas and advanced tools for PDF redaction and editing
Why an immutable distro is the perfect starting point for new Linux users
Linux has a bit of a reputation associated with it, and depending on your computer background
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.
Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor
Both platforms support Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Android
Check this out
Less duplication of effort
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
More Nature, Less Tech [original]
Feeding the birds
Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club
Downstream Linux projects line up behind the latest release
T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"
A total of 36 pre-compiled installer ISOs for various Glibc and Musl combinations are available for 36 CPU ISAs
PuppEX Noble64 (Puppy Linux) – compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 – with NVIDIA’s proprietary driver 58.82.09 and kernel 6.16.9-exton ::: Build 251008
PuppEX Noble64 “original” with the ROX Desktop Environment – Build 251008
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
It seems certain GNU/Linux will grow in popularity over time
NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)
NordVPN news
Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS
The recent news in The Hindu that government email systems have migrated from open -source, government- hosted platforms to the proprietary Zoho Mail has reignited an important debate about software freedom and digital sovereignty in India
German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email
The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.3, Linux 6.12.53, Linux 6.6.112, and Linux 6.1.156
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.3 kernel
Security Misinformation: Blaming the Failings of 'Secure' Boot (Kill Switch) on "Linux" and "Framework"
FUD pattern
Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile
PipeWire 1.6 Nears Stable Release with Massive Internal Refactoring
The PipeWire 1.6 Linux multimedia framework is coming soon
5 reasons why Linux beginners should be using Flatpak
On Windows, applications are most commonly installed through executables downloaded from the Internet, but on Linux
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.
TeaLinuxOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
TeaLinuxOS is an Indonesian Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
HackerOS – Debian-based operating system
HackerOS is based on Debian Testing distribution
Building Android apps with native code using Meson
Building code for Android with Meson has long been possible
Scale up stubborn programs in Linux with xpra and run_scaled
I hope you like this tutorial
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Secure Boot bypass risk threatens nearly 200,000 Linux Framework laptops
Around 200,000 Linux computer systems from American computer maker Framework were shipped with signed UEFI shell components that could be exploited to bypass Secure Boot protections
Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats
The Zorin OS team announced the general availability of the Zorin OS 18 release, a major update to this Ubuntu-based distribution for Linux newcomers, specifically tailored for Windows 10 expats.